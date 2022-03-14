Kharkiv buildings destroyed after airstrike

Images show the destruction of a four-storey residential building and surrounding structures in the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine following an airstrike.
Images show the destruction of a four-storey residential building and surrounding structures in the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine following an airstrike.
More No Comment
Syrian artist transforms war weapons into colourful artwork
Shanghai seals off street as city battles worst virus outbreak in two years
Russian strike hits residential building in Kyiv
US journalist injured in attack near Kyiv
Cars left on partially destroyed Irpin bridge following attacks
Dozens detained in Russia for protesting "military operation" in Ukraine
Prayers for 'mercy and peace' at Chisinau cathedral
Tram ride through wartime Kyiv stirs memories of lost city
Heavy fighting leaves much of Volnovakha in ruins
Sanna Marin: we are actually financing Russia's war by purchasing oil
Volunteers travel to Poland to help Ukraine refugees
Lyon town hall rings out Ukrainian anthem
Funerals for 3 Russian police officers killed in Uraine
No Comment videos of the week
China's annual parliamentary session closes in Beijing