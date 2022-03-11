Young Syrian 'parkour' aficionados practise acrobatic moves and backflips in the war-ravaged Syrian town of Ariha, in the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province.

"We feel re-born when we're practising 'parkour', we're creating something out of nothing," says leader of the 'parkour' team Ahmed al-Sawas, "I like this sport because it's full of adventure," adds his 11-year-old brother Hadi.