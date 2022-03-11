Latest Live Coverage

Volunteers preparing food

Volunteers prepare food for soldiers and civilians at a roadside kitchen near the north eastern Kyiv frontline. Victoria Yermakova, a 45-yead-old teacher who created the kitchen, says they feed about 5,000 to 6,000 people a day.

