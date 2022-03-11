Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | March 11th – Midday Updated: 11/03/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
What are Europe's energy alternatives now that Russian gas is off the cards?
Huge floating solar farm puts Thailand on track towards carbon neutrality
BTS are back on stage, but why were fans not allowed to sing along?
Young Syrians practise 'parkour' in war-ravaged town
Damien Hirst exhibition dedicated to dead animal artworks opens in London
Secrets of the Mona Lisa revealed at immersive exhibition in Marseille
Ukraine war: Russia strikes new cities as Zelenskyy decries 'outright terror' in Mariupol
Meet the Ukrainian orphan returning home from Italy to fight against Russia
Twitter launch new 'onion' version to bypass Russian censorship
Flying like Superman in a 3-metre disk: Is this eVTOL aircraft the future of urban mobility?