English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: 'No progress' towards ceasefire says Ukraine's Kuleba after Lavrov meeting
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 10th – Midday
Updated: 10/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Timelapse video shows rising floodwaters in Australia
no comment
Giant Ukrainian flag unfurled in Lavtian TV and in front of Russian embassy in Washington
no comment
Gathering in support of Ukraine in front of the European Parliament
Climate
This medieval village in the UK is about to be lost due to climate change
Nature
How are endangered bears escaping the Russian invasion of Ukraine?
world news
Nature must have equal footing in climate change policy, experts tell CDP Awards
Qatar 365
Qatar’s sportswomen striving for success
real economy
Helping in times of crisis: Europe's emergency loans to neighbour countries
no comment
Australia to declare floods a national emergency
Destinations
Saudi Arabia is open to tourists, here's what to see in the land of deserts and dunes
Latest video
Timelapse video shows rising floodwaters in Australia
Giant Ukrainian flag unfurled in Lavtian TV and in front of Russian embassy in Washington
Gathering in support of Ukraine in front of the European Parliament
This medieval village in the UK is about to be lost due to climate change
How are endangered bears escaping the Russian invasion of Ukraine?
Nature must have equal footing in climate change policy, experts tell CDP Awards
Qatar’s sportswomen striving for success
Helping in times of crisis: Europe's emergency loans to neighbour countries
Australia to declare floods a national emergency
Saudi Arabia is open to tourists, here's what to see in the land of deserts and dunes