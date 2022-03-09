English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Zelenskyy calls on West to 'decide quickly' on Polish fighter planes offer
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 9th – Midday
Updated: 09/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Travel News
COVID in Europe: An updated list of travel restrictions for every European country
no comment
Italian right wing party leader Salvini confronted at Polish border
no comment
Kyiv Classic Orchestra perform a concert on Maidan square
Travel News
Endurance: After a century of searching, Shackleton’s lost ship is discovered
Green News
What are Europe's energy alternatives now that Russian gas is off the cards?
Hungary
Ukraine war: Annamaria one of a million children to have fled since Russia's invasion, says UN
Europe News
The EU has a 'moral duty' to make Ukraine a member state: Estonia PM
no comment
Empty supermarket shelves in Russia-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka
Europe News
Ukrainian writer pays tribute to resilience of her country's women on International Women's Day
no comment
Residents suffer in besieged city of Mariupol
