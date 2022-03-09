Empty supermarket shelves were seen in Nova Kakhovka, a Russian-occupied city in the Kherson Oblast region of southern Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 8.
This footage, captured by Dmytro Vysotski, shows a crowd of people gathered outside one supermarket and empty shelves in another. “Our gas stations are empty and our supermarket shelves are empty as well,” he said.
On Sunday, people in Nova Kakhovka marched against the Russian occupation of the city. According to local reports, Russian forces began firing weapons and threw flash and noise grenades at crowds. One person was killed and seven were injured.
Russian military forces began to seize cities in the Kherson region as early as February 24, as the region is strategically significant to Russia. The creation of a military base could help Russia push further inland, according to news reports.
More No Comment
Residents suffer in besieged city of Mariupol
Romanians greet refugees with Women's Day flowers
Hundreds of people continue to flee fighting West of Kyiv
Chilean women stage protest called Super Feminist Monday
Climbers scale Paris skyscraper in support of Ukraine
Ukrainians flee fighting north of Kyiv over bombed-out bridge
A wool parade on the Champs-Elysées
Ukrainian soldiers tie the knot at checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv
Police detain over 1,400 people across Russia amid calls to gather for peace demos
Hot air balloons with Ukrainian flags fly over Vilnius in series of events
Police detain hundreds of Russians protesting across the country against war in Ukraine
Rally held in New York's Times Square in support for Ukraine
Injured in Mariupol hospital amid frequent shelling
Ukrainian refugees are welcomed by volunteers as they enter Romania
Piano player brings musical relief to Ukraine refugees