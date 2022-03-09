Empty supermarket shelves were seen in Nova Kakhovka, a Russian-occupied city in the Kherson Oblast region of southern Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 8.

This footage, captured by Dmytro Vysotski, shows a crowd of people gathered outside one supermarket and empty shelves in another. “Our gas stations are empty and our supermarket shelves are empty as well,” he said.

On Sunday, people in Nova Kakhovka marched against the Russian occupation of the city. According to local reports, Russian forces began firing weapons and threw flash and noise grenades at crowds. One person was killed and seven were injured.

Russian military forces began to seize cities in the Kherson region as early as February 24, as the region is strategically significant to Russia. The creation of a military base could help Russia push further inland, according to news reports.