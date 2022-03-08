At the Siret border crossing in Romania, women fleeing war in Ukraine were greeted on Tuesday with tulips and other flowers to mark International Women's Day.

Despite the holiday celebrating women, many fleeing the war say they only felt stress at having to find a new life for their children as husbands, brothers and fathers stay behind to defend the country.

But for some of the women who have reached Siret, the flowers brought some joy at this tragic moment of their lives.