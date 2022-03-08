English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Kyiv accuses Russia of shelling Mariupol 'humanitarian corridor' in ceasefire violation
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 8th – Midday
Updated: 08/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Chilean women stage protest called Super Feminist Monday
no comment
Climbers scale Paris skyscraper in support of Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
International Women's Day: Girls' education is key to gender equality, UN's Fleming tells Euronews
Destinations
This 19th century Sicilian house has been transformed into a digital nomad paradise
Europe News
EU is seeking alternatives to break free from Russian fossil fuels amid soaring prices
no comment
Ukrainians flee fighting north of Kyiv over bombed-out bridge
Travel News
These Ukrainian soldiers refuse to let war stop their wedding
no comment
Ukraine invasion: civilians attend weapons training in Lviv's former Film Centre
no comment
A wool parade on the Champs-Elysées
Sci-tech
The female leaders of tomorrow: the school helping women get the top jobs
