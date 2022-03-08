Latest Live Coverage

Climbers on the Montparnasse tower, with an Ukrainian flag.

Clad in Ukraine's colours, two Frenchmen climb to the top of Paris' Montparnasse tower, a 210-metre skyscraper, in support of the country under invasion from Russia.

