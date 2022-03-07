English
War in Ukraine: Russia to 'hold fire' to allow evacuations as Zelenskyy slams 'deliberate murder'
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 7th – Morning
Updated: 07/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
world news
Thousands arrested during anti-war protests in Russia, authorities say
world news
Ukraine invasion: Anti-war demonstrations take place across Europe
Lithuania
Gun sales soar in Lithuania amid war in Ukraine
world news
Nigerian student says he faced discrimination while fleeing Ukraine
Ukraine
'Strength of Ukrainian resistance' surprises Moscow, says UK ministry of defence
Moldova
Blinken pledges US support for Moldova amid Ukraine war
no comment
Ukrainian soldiers tie the knot at checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv
Ukraine
Ukrainians flock to Lviv railway station to catch trains to neighbouring countries
no comment
Police detain over 1,400 people across Russia amid calls to gather for peace demos
no comment
Hot air balloons with Ukrainian flags fly over Vilnius in series of events
