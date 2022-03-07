English
War in Ukraine: Kyiv anger at Russian evacuation plan as Zelenskyy slams 'deliberate murder'
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 7th – Midday
Updated: 07/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Eco-Innovation
People are growing food in underwater greenhouses on the coast of Italy
Nature
'I am the man who skis with eagles': Meet the skier bringing back birds from extinction
Green News
Will Europe have to return to coal if Russia cuts off gas imports?
world news
Ukraine war: Thousands sign up to offer free accommodation to Ukrainian refugees
Ukraine
Ivan Kuliak: Russian gymnast wears Z to back invasion as he appears alongside Ukrainian Kovtun Illia
Ukraine
War in Ukraine: Kyiv anger at Russian evacuation plan as Zelenskyy slams 'deliberate murder'
world news
Thousands arrested during anti-war protests in Russia, authorities say
world news
Ukraine invasion: Anti-war demonstrations take place across Europe
Lithuania
Gun sales soar in Lithuania amid war in Ukraine
world news
Nigerian student says he faced discrimination while fleeing Ukraine
