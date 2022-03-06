Police detain over 1,400 people across Russia amid calls to gather for peace demos

People being detained on Manezh Square next to Kremlin.
More No Comment
Ukrainian soldiers tie the knot at checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv
Police detain hundreds of Russians protesting across the country against war in Ukraine
Rally held in New York`s Times Square in support for Ukraine
Injured in Mariupol hospital amid frequent shelling
Ukrainians evacuate city near Kyiv by foot
Piano player brings musical relief to Ukraine refugees
Love triumphed over war Friday for a Ukrainian couple in the capital Kyiv
Beijing 2022: Ukrainian Paralympic athletes demonstrate for peace
Worried volunteers prepare bomb shelters in Lviv
Red Cross responds to the most urgent needs in Mariupol
Russian troops advance into Kyiv region in Ukraine, according to the Russian Defence
Ukrainians braced near biggest Europe nuclear plant
Hundreds sing outside Russian ambassador`s residence and Russian embassy in Reykjavik
Ukraine: residential area in Chernihiv bombed by Russian forces
Aid groups mobilize at Ukraine borders