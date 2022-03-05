Sanctions stop Aeroflot flying anywhere outside Russia except Belarus

Sanctions have forced Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot to announce an end to almost all of its international flights.

From Tuesday it will only fly to neighbouring Belarus, one of Russia's few European allies in its war against Ukraine.

Before the sanctions it used to fly to 146 cities in 52 countries around the world.

Aeroflot is believed to have feared that the planes it owns could have been impounded on arrival in other countries.

What happens next to the planes that Aeroflot has leased from foreign companies but are sitting on the tarmac at Russian airports is unclear.

The European Union gave companies until March 28th to end any rental contracts with Russia.

Aeroflot had a net profit of €140 million in the first quarter of 2019.