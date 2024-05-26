Severe turbulence injures 12 on Ireland-bound flight

It comes after a passenger died and dozens were injured due to turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight from London last week.

Six passengers and six cabin crew were injured in turbulence on a flight from Qatar to Ireland on Sunday.

The "Qatar Airways flight QR107 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00," according to a statement by the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA).

The aircraft "experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey", it detailed.

Emergency services, including police and the fire department, met the aircraft upon landing.

"The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff," added the DAA.

It comes after a 73-year-old British man died during a flight from London to Singapore on Tuesday amid severe turbulence.

The Singapore Airlines plane plummeted 1,800 metres in three minutes, injuring 53 other passengers, along with one crew member.

Pilots on that flight requested an emergency landing in Thailand.

Climate change increasing turbulence risk

Fatalities and serious injuries from turbulence are typically very rare as flight crews can often predict bad weather and rough air in advance, plus are trained to deal with the effects.

Climate change is making turbulence worse, however.

Last year, a study by meteorologists at the University of Reading in the UK found that skies are up to 55 per cent bumpier than four decades ago due to climate change.

Warmer air resulting from carbon dioxide emissions is altering the air currents in the jet stream, exacerbating clear-air turbulence in the North Atlantic and globally.