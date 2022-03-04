English
Latest Live Coverage
Live: Russia shells Ukraine nuclear plant, as invasion advances
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 4th – Morning
Updated: 04/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Biztech news
Ukraine war: Which countries are sending weapons and aid to forces fighting the Russian invasion?
Europe News
EU slowly becoming more powerful, says former WTO chief
Ukraine
Two independent Russian media outlets forced off air amid Ukraine war
Travel News
Why are some men being turned away from the Ukrainian border?
Health
This Egyptian researcher has built a wheelchair controlled by brainwaves
no comment
Ukrainians braced near biggest Europe nuclear plant
Football Now
Football fan culture is changing but which type of supporter are you?
Mobility
This Swedish company has built a fully electric 'flying car' it says anyone can fly
See
Da Vinci, Michelangelo and Picasso's doodles on display in Rome
no comment
Hundreds sing outside Russian ambassador`s residence and Russian embassy in Reykjavik
