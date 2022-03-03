Ukraine war: 1 million leave in search of refuge as Russians continue bombardment of citiesComments
The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia's invasion topped 1 million, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said.
Heavy bombardment of urban areas including the capital Kyiv continued early on Thursday, while Russian airborne units have reportedly landed in Kharkiv after several bombings in the city centre the day before, which the regional governor said killed at least 21 people.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday morning the fighting is taking a toll on the morale of Russian soldiers. "These are confused children who have been used," he said.
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates:
Today's key points:
- The Russian army has bombed Kyiv overnight, with at least two bright blasts indicating large explosions reported by numerous witnesses in the capital.
- Fighting continues around the southern port of Kherson, after the city mayor said that "armed visitors" entered the city council on Wednesday in an apparent takeover.
- The shelling of Mariupol also continued overnight. If the city falls to Moscow troops, that would create a land bridge between Crimea and the rebel territories in the Donbas.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a positive assessment of the war on early Thursday and called on the Ukrainians to "keep up the resistance".
- The second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators is scheduled to take place near the Belarusian border on Thursday.
- Latest UN figures say 1 million refugees have crossed into neighbouring countries since last Thursday.
- Ukraine's emergency service says 2,000 civilians have been killed since last week's invasion. The claim cannot be verified.
- Russia finally admitted to some losses, saying 498 of its soldiers had died. Ukraine had earlier said more than 6,000 Russian troops have been killed.
- Twitter blocked access to RT and Sputnik accounts on Wednesday. The two outlets are accused of being Russian propaganda instruments.
- Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries’ roles in the war in Ukraine -- a reversal of the earlier decision made on Wednesday.
French FM: Siege of Ukrainian cities expected to worsen
"It is possible that the worst is ahead of us" in the Russian-led war in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday, as the Russian army surrounded several Ukrainian cities and shelled them.
He said he would not be surprised if the Russians were to take the lead in the siege, which they have been doing for the past few decades. "Remember Aleppo, Grozny," he said, referring to two cities in Syria and Chechnya that have been destroyed by Russian bombs in recent decades.
"We should fear the logic of siege", which "the Russians are used to," the top French diplomat told France 2.
IPC: No Paralympic Games for Russian and Belarusian competitors
Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
The unexpected reversal comes less than 24 hours after the IPC on Wednesday announced it would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete when the Games open on Friday, but only as neutral athletes with colours, flags and other national symbols removed.
The IPC received immediate criticism for its initial decision. It was termed a betrayal that sent the wrong message to Russia's leadership. The IPC also said it was evident that many athletes would refuse to compete against Russians or Belarusians, creating chaos for the Paralympics and damaging their reputation.
Mariupol surrounded, battle for Kherson continues
With fighting going on on multiple fronts across Ukraine, UK Defense Ministry said Mariupol -- a large city on the Azov Sea -- was encircled by Russian forces.
The status of Kherson, a Black Sea shipbuilding city of 280,000, remained unclear.
Ukraine's military said Russian forces "did not achieve the main goal of capturing Mariupol" in its statement which did not mention Kherson.
Putin's forces claimed to have taken complete control of Kherson, which would be the biggest city to fall yet in the invasion. A senior US defence official disputed that.
"Our view is that Kherson is very much a contested city," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Zelenskyy's office stated earlier it could not comment on the situation in Kherson while the fighting was still going on.
Twitter blocks RT and Sputnik accounts in the EU
The popular social network has blocked the accounts of Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik in the European Union, following a ban decided by member states that came into effect on Wednesday.
The two media outlets are accused of being instruments of Kremlin propaganda in its war against Ukraine, according to the bloc's decision.
Twitter also added the words "Russian State-affiliated media" to the personal accounts of RT journalists.
In France -- the only EU member state to host an RT subsidiary on its soil -- this label has also been added to the accounts of former RT France journalists.
Additionally, Sputnik and RT television channels and their content in English, German, French and Spanish can no longer be broadcast on television networks and the internet.
Two powerful explosions in Kyiv, witnesses claim
OSCE representative among Kharkiv casualties, monitoring organisation reports
The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe says one of its members died during shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Maryna Fenina was killed while getting supplies for her family, the group said in a news release on late Wednesday. Fenina worked with the organisation’s monitoring mission in Ukraine.
“In Kharkiv and other cities and towns in Ukraine, missiles, shells and rockets are hitting residential buildings and town centers, killing and injuring innocent civilians — women, men and children alike,” it said.
The organisation’s chairperson, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, and Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid extended their condolences.
“Our deepest condolences and sympathies go to Maryna’s family. Maryna was a valued member of the SMM team, and our colleagues in Ukraine remain in close contact with her family to offer our support,” it said.
The organisation launched its Ukraine monitoring mission in 2014 in response to a request from Ukraine’s government and the consent of the group’s 57 participating states. The mission observes and reports on the situation in Ukraine and aims to facilitate dialogue.
Zelenskyy on Russian soldiers: 'Confused children who have been used'
In a video address to the nation early Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an upbeat assessment of the war and called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance.
“We are a people who in a week have destroyed the plans of the enemy,” he said. “They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will have here not one quiet moment.”
Zelenskyy didn’t comment on whether the Russians have seized several cities, including Kherson.
“If they went somewhere, then only temporarily. We’ll drive them out,” he said.
He said the fighting is taking a toll on the morale of Russian soldiers, who “go into grocery stores and try to find something to eat.”
“These are not warriors of a superpower," he said. "These are confused children who have been used.”
He said the Russian death toll has reached about 9,000.
“Ukraine doesn’t want to be covered in bodies of soldiers," he said. "Go home.”
Sputnik Light vaccine producer fears complications
A South Korean pharmaceutical company manufacturing Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine says it is bracing for business complications as the West escalates sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.
The recently expanded sanctions include targeted measures against the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund run by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin that globally markets the Sputnik vaccines.
Kim Gi-young, an official from Seoul-based GL Rapha, said the sanctions would not directly impede its production of the jabs as the measures are not aimed at essential medical supplies.
However, the company is concerned about potential problems arising from the financial side as South Korea joins other countries in a move to cut off key Russian banks from global payment systems.
“Right now, we are watching how the situation develops,” Kim said.
UNHCR: At least 1 million refugees left Ukraine
The UN refugee agency says the number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago has reached 1 million -- an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.
The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population on the move based on counts collected by national authorities.
The UN agency has predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward.
On Twitter, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, wrote: “In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.”
UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said Wednesday that “at this rate” the outflows from Ukraine could make it the source of “the biggest refugee crisis this century.”