The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia's invasion topped 1 million, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said.

Heavy bombardment of urban areas including the capital Kyiv continued early on Thursday, while Russian airborne units have reportedly landed in Kharkiv after several bombings in the city centre the day before, which the regional governor said killed at least 21 people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday morning the fighting is taking a toll on the morale of Russian soldiers. "These are confused children who have been used," he said.

