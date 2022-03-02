Ukraine authorities remove bodies after Russian strikes on Kyiv TV tower. The strike at main TV tower in the nation's capital killed five people and knocked out some state broadcasting, Ukrainian officials said, but left the structure intact.
Deadly Russian air strikes hit a residential block in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv and the main TV tower in the nation's capital, Kyiv said Tuesday, with Ukraine's president accusing the Kremlin of a "war crime" as the civilian toll of the invasion mounted.
