English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Real Economy
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Aiba World Boxing Championships 2021
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
Inclassica
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
A Greener Tomorrow
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Live: 65-km-long Russian convoy nears Kyiv as shelling intensifies
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 1st – Morning
Updated: 01/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Culture news
'No-one will stop us': Ukrainian winemakers defiant in the face of Russian aggression
Travel News
Watch protesters fill Europe's most popular tourist spots to give 'courage' to Ukraine
Money
Is Solana (SOL) decentralising more? Here's what the future holds for 'the Ethereum killer'
Ukraine
Putin's objection not NATO but 'a more European Ukraine' — ex-EU chief Barroso
no comment
Protests against the war in Ukraine around the world
no comment
Fleeing Ukrainians continue to arrive in Romania
no comment
People at Lviv train station wait to depart Ukraine
no comment
Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland
no comment
Ukrainians find shelter in gym, hope for peace
Belarus
Belarus votes to ditch 'nuclear-free' status and cement Lukashenko in power
Latest video
'No-one will stop us': Ukrainian winemakers defiant in the face of Russian aggression
Watch protesters fill Europe's most popular tourist spots to give 'courage' to Ukraine
Is Solana (SOL) decentralising more? Here's what the future holds for 'the Ethereum killer'
Putin's objection not NATO but 'a more European Ukraine' — ex-EU chief Barroso
Protests against the war in Ukraine around the world
Fleeing Ukrainians continue to arrive in Romania
People at Lviv train station wait to depart Ukraine
Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland
Ukrainians find shelter in gym, hope for peace
Belarus votes to ditch 'nuclear-free' status and cement Lukashenko in power