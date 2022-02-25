Ukrainians shelter in Kyiv metro amid Russia threat

Terrified that Russia could attack the capital city at any moment, many Ukrainians late Thursday took shelter deep underground, in Kyiv's metro system.
Within an hour of it turning dark, the metro stations were full of families and children, chatting, playing and eating dinner.
People had brought along their own sleeping bags and blankets, their dogs and crossword puzzles, all in the hope of alleviating the long night ahead.
But despite the cheery atmosphere, many people were exhausted by the intensity of Thursday's events and looked visibly moved by what was happening to their country.
