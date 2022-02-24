Ukraine capital under missile fire as Russian troops advance

Russia's full-blown military invasion of Ukraine brought an international outcry on Thursday with NATO condemning a "brutal act of war" and G7 leaders calling it a "serious threat to international order".

Brussels and Washington have moved to impose further sanctions on Moscow, targeting finance and business. "Putin chose this war," said Joe Biden, warning that Russia would bear the consequences.

A day of fighting has seen clashes and casualties reported around the country including near the capital Kyiv. Ukraine has said Russia has taken control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant. Civilians have been seen trying to flee major cities.

The assault ordered by Vladimir Putin began overnight, with Russian forces invading Ukraine by land, air and sea. The Russian leader warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen in history".

World leaders decried the start of a Russian offensive that could cause massive casualties and looks to be designed to topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government.

Follow Thursday's developments live below: