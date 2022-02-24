Russia attack aftermath at Ukraine military site

Radar arrays, vehicles and other equipment were seen burning on Thursday at a Ukrainian military facility outside the eastern city of Mariupol, after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure.
More No Comment
Protesters rallies all around Europe in support of Ukraine
Ukraine: residential buildings shelled as Putin launches 'military operation'
Long lines of traffic heading out of Ukraine capital
Collectors return to Madrid for Art Fair
Protest in Paris and Berlin over Russia action on Ukraine
Ukraine Russia Embassy Protest
Pro-choice activists celebrate Colombia court decision to decriminalise abortion
The Carnival of Viareggio resumes after COVID disruption
This ice festival is held annually on Lake Baikal, the largest in the world in volume.
Fire breaks out at German residential complex
Venezuelans participate in bird count in Caracas
Wildfires rage through large areas in Argentina
Demonstrators in Senegal demand tougher laws against homosexual activity
Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics
"Nebula solaris", Venetian Water Festival held in the Arsenal