Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Air raid sirens go off in Kyiv as Russia attacks Ukraine

Air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on Thursday morning, 24 February, as Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, attacking several cities with missiles and dispatching troops to the country.

Long lines of cars jammed the road leading outside Kyiv and residents massed at the railway station as Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

More No Comment