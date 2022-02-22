Latest Live Coverage

Pro-abortion rights protesters celebrating in front of the Supreme Court

Pro-choice activists celebrate in front of the Supreme Court in Bogota after it decriminalised abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, a landmark ruling for the majority-Catholic country, one of only a few in Latin America that currently allow the procedure.

