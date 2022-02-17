Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Molten iron

A dazzling show featuring molten iron takes place at the World Park in Beijing for the Lantern festival and the 15th day of the Lunar New Year. Performers heat up the molten iron in a blast furnace and splash it into the sky, creating firework-like displays also called "iron flower".

More No Comment