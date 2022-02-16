Ukrainians deploy a giant national flag in a Kyiv stadium to mark "Unity Day" in the face of a feared invasion by Russia. Russia says military drills in Moscow-annexed Crimea have ended and that soldiers are returning to their garrisons, a day after it announced a first troop pullback from Ukraine's borders.
More No Comment
Rescuers on scene after deadly Brazil landslides
North Korea marks anniversary of Kim Jong Il's birth
Lantern festival lights up the night sky in New Taipei City
Ukraine forces in missile launch exercise near border
Overwhelmed Hong Kong hospitals set up outdoor wards
Mass wedding on Valentine's Day in Nicaragua and Mexico
More than 120 igloos built on frozen sea in Russia
Paris becomes 'City of Love' on Valentine's Day
Hyper-realist art disturbs, impresses visitors at Lyon exhibition
France: Anti-vaccination pass convoys on their way to Brussels
Ukraine far-right group offers training to civilians
Hundreds at anti-virus rules protest in the Hague
Beijing wakes up to the city's first new snowfall of the Winter Olympics
Greek farmers protest rising energy costs
A picnic to celebrate equal marriage law in Chile