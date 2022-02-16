Portugal’s navy said it had rescued 22 crew members from a large cargo ship that caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean.

The "Felicity Ace" had sounded the alarm after a fire broke out in the hold, the Portuguese Navy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 200-metre-long ship was sailing from Emden in Germany to the port of Davisville in the United States. The Panama-flagged vessel had been carrying vehicles when it caught fire.

Portugal’s navy said one of its patrol boats and four merchant vessels were helping with the rescue, near the Azores island of Faial.

The Portuguese Air Force were also mobilised.