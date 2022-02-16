Police have launched an investigation into allegations that donations to the foundation of Prince Charles were given to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday said it had started the probe following assessment of a September 2021 letter.

"Officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices," the force said in a statement.

"The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents. These documents were reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined an investigation will commence.

"There have been no arrests or interviews under caution."

Two newspapers reported last year that a former close aide to Prince Charles coordinated support for an honour for Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.