Four dead after Spanish trawler sinks off the coast of Canada

Four sailors died and 17 others are missing after a Spanish fishing vessel sank on Monday night off the coast of Canada, Spain's sea rescue agency confirmed to Euronews.

The fishing vessel, named the Villa de Pitanxo, was shipwrecked some 450 kilometres east of Newfoundland, the agency, Salvamento Maritimo, wrote on social media.

Based in the port of Marin, in northwestern Spain, the 50-metre long vessel had 24 crew members on board including 16 Spanish sailors, 5 sailors from Peru and 3 from Ghana.

Three sailors were rescued.

A search is ongoing for those who are still missing, with the support of a plane, two helicopters, and a Spanish and a Portuguese fishing boat.

A Canadian ship and Halifax-based frigate will join in the efforts.

"The conditions in the area are windy, rough seas and reduced visibility," Salvamento Maritimo said in a tweet.