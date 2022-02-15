Dutch government to drop most COVID-19 restrictions as infections fall

The Dutch government said they would lift most COVID-19 restrictions from February 25 as virus infections and hospitalisations decrease.

Bars and restaurants will return to pre-pandemic opening hours, and people will no longer be required to wear masks in most public places, the government announced.

"The country is opening up again," Dutch health minister Ernst Kuipers told a press conference, adding that masks would only be mandatory on public transportation and at the airport.

"Keeping your distance and wearing a mask remains prudent, but there is no obligation," he added.

The Netherlands recently reported a drop in hospitalisations and infections after imposing some of the strictest virus curbs in Europe. They're now following other European countries such as Belgium and Denmark in easing most restrictions.

Infections in the Netherlands decreased by 22% in a week and hospitalisations dropped by 18%, the Netherlands' public health institute said earlier in the day.

The government warned however that the pandemic was still not over and that vulnerable people needed to be prudent.

Last year, demonstrators violently protested the strict COVID-19 restrictions, with police shooting and injuring several protesters in Rotterdam in November.

The Netherlands spent both Christmas and New Year's in lockdown before they began easing restrictions from mid-January.