Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 13th – Midday Updated: 13/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
'Sense of solitude': Caucasus elderly face severe loneliness, worsened by pandemic
Death toll in Madagascar reaches 120 in cyclone Batsirai aftermath
Climate change threatens Hadrian's Wall treasures in England
Etna eruption causes storm with lightning
Fire at Tehran's Grand Bazaar damages shops
Police peacefully disperses anti-covid protests at US-Canadian border
Reporter struggles as police use tear gas to break up demonstration
New Zealand anti-vaccine mandate protesters dig trenches to stay dry
Demo against COVID-19 vaccines in Canberra, Australia
Myanmar junta releases hundreds of prisoners on country's Unity Day