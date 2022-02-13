Hundreds at anti-virus rules protest in the Hague

Protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 rules marched through The Hague for a second day on Sunday, in solidarity with Canada's trucker demonstration.
The group known as 'Netherlands Resist' organised the protest, gathered in Malieveld Park before marching to Dutch parliament, The Binnenhof.
Police officers were present ahead of the demonstration after truckers blocked roads on Saturday.
Protesters in Ontario blocked the U.S.-Canadian border bridge with trucks in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions.
