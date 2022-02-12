Police peacefully disperses anti-covid protests at US-Canadian border

A tense standoff at a US-Canadian border crossing seemed to be dissolving peacefully on Saturday.

Demonstrators started to leave with no resistance as Canadian police moved in to disperse the nearly weeklong blockade.

The protests at the Ambassador Bridge in Ottawa and elsewhere have been aimed at vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.

There has also been an outpouring of fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called the demonstrators a "fringe" of Canadian society.

Many protesters, driving mainly pick-ups and larger trucks, have been spending nights at border rallies in defiance of warnings to end the blockades that have disrupted trade and production, especially in the auto industry.

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25% of all trade between the two countries.

The rallies have been dubbed 'Freedom Convoys' and have spread to parts of Europe, including France and the Netherlands.