Fire at Tehran's Grand Bazaar damages shops

Firefighters say they have put out a fire that broke out in Tehran's grand bazaar in the morning on Saturday.

The fire at the shoemakers' section of the bazaar damaged some 25 shops, according to Tehran's fire department.

"What we were seeing with our own eyes was 20 to 25 shops burning, maybe a couple more or less. Some of them were damaged 100%, some were damaged less. Explosions also were heard, that need further investigation to find out why they happened," said Jalal Maleki, spokesman for the department.

No fatalities were reported.

Only two people were injured according to Maleki.