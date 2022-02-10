Taiwanese comic book fans rushed from booth to booth on the opening day of the Taipei Comic Book and Animation Festival to buy their favourite comics and merchandise, with some even coming in cosplay costumes.
The organisers had to limit the number of visitors allowed inside the venue to less than 9,000 due to COVID guidelines.
More No Comment
Denmark: Exhibit explores 150 years of female art history
Clashes and arrests as New Zealand police clear Covid protest.
Rescue after building collapse in Idlib
Many killed, injured in mudslide in west Colombia
Peru inaugurates its largest mural in downtown Lima
Underwater escape game debuts in France
Indonesian croc freed after five years trapped in tyre
Beckham attends Amateur Women's football tournament at Qatar's Education Stadium
Ukrainian border guards patrol the border with Russia
Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates
Ecstatic crowds greet victorious Senegal on Cup of Nations return
Ramen eating competition takes place in Kazan
In Madagascar, roads are damaged and cities ravaged after the passage of cyclone Bastsirai
Morocco holds funeral for little Rayan who died trapped in well
Fans wait near Dakar airport for the return of the Senegalese AFCON champions