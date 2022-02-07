Online hate speech probe over 'celebrating police killings' in Germany

Online hate speech probe over 'celebrating police killings' in GermanyComments
German investigators have found nearly 400 cases of online hate speech related to last week’s killing of two police officers.
Officials in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 102 of the 399 posts they were probing were "criminally relevant".
Fifteen suspects had already been tracked down, they added on Monday.
Last Monday’s early morning shooting on a rural road in western Germany shocked the country.
Two men apparently opened fire with hunting weapons after being caught with poached wild animals in their van during a routine traffic stop. They were arrested hours after the attack.
“We will not accept people downright celebrating the cold-blooded killing of our two police colleagues and mocking the victims,” said the regional government’s interior minister, Roger Lewentz.
Late last week, a man was arrested over a video in which a masked speaker called for people to lure police officers onto country tracks to be shot.