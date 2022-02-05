"The colder the water, the warmer the friendship!" says Maria, one of the 156 contestants from over 10 countries come to take part to a cold swimming competitions in the icy waters of Stockholm's Hellasgarden natural reserve.
"The colder the water, the warmer the friendship!" says Maria, one of the 156 contestants from over 10 countries come to take part to a cold swimming competitions in the icy waters of Stockholm's Hellasgarden natural reserve.
More No Comment
Kharkiv residents march amid Russia tensions
Europe's largest light festival marks end to pandemic darkness in Copenhagen
Protesters stage demo against COVID-19 restrictions and high fuel taxes
Lunar New Year parade in central Thailand
5,000 blooms on display at Kew Gardens orchid festival
Scraping a living: salt offers women lifeline in Yemen
Tibetan exiles in India protest Winter Olympics in China
Strong winds, flooded roads as cyclone winds hit Mauritius and Reunion Island
Kim Jong Un, wife and aunt at Lunar New Year concert
A shouting man denouncing the Church disrupts an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican
Ecuador searches for missing people after deadly mudslide
Search ongoing for Brazil deadly landslide victims
Unique parallel freeride event at the Corvatsch North Face in Silvaplana, Switzerland
Monks ring temple bell for Lunar New Year
SpaceX launches Italian satellite