Tibetan exiles in India protest Winter Olympics in China

A group of Tibetan students in exile staged a protest on Thursday in Dharamsala, the home of the Dalai Lama in India, against the Beijing Winter Olympics.
One of the protesters wore a mask depicting China's President Xi Jinping, while other protesters sat inside a mock jail with their face and hands smeared in red, representing what they described as the bloodshed and alleged human rights abuses committed in Tibet and other regions.
Human rights groups have dubbed it the "Genocide Games," as the U.S. and other countries have cited rights abuses in a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics.
China denies allegations of human rights abuses, calling them the "lie of the century".
The Dalai Lama has been living in India, along with his followers, since 1959 when he fled Tibet due to a failed uprising against Chinese rule.
More No Comment
Strong winds, flooded roads as cyclone winds hit Mauritius and Reunion Island
Kim Jong Un, wife and aunt at Lunar New Year concert
A shouting man denouncing the Church disrupts an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican
Ecuador searches for missing people after deadly mudslide
Search ongoing for Brazil deadly landslide victims
Unique parallel freeride event at the Corvatsch North Face in Silvaplana, Switzerland
Monks ring temple bell for Lunar New Year
SpaceX launches Italian satellite
Bolivians march for justice against gender violence
Scottish island sweeps up Olympic curling
Anti-immigration protestors destroy Venezuelan migrants' belongings
Nearly 10,000 anglers attend world's largest charitable ice fishing co
Buddhist priests bathe in cold river in annual purification ritual
Storm Malik uproots trees and topples crane in Sweden
Londonderry: Families march, remember "Bloody Sunday" victims