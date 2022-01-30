Live: Portugal heads to the polls to pick new government

Portuguese voters are on Sunday choosing a new parliament in a snap election that is expected to produce another minority government.

Polls will close at 20:00 CET with exit polls projected to be released within the following hour.

The snap election was triggered two months ago when lawmakers rejected the minority Socialist government’s spending bill and the country’s president dissolved parliament.

The centre-left Socialists and their main rivals, the centre-right Social Democratic Party, were in a tight race, opinion polls suggested.

