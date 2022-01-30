Live: Portugal heads to the polls to pick new government

Live: Portugal heads to the polls to pick new governmentComments
Portuguese voters are on Sunday choosing a new parliament in a snap election that is expected to produce another minority government.
Polls will close at 20:00 CET with exit polls projected to be released within the following hour.
The snap election was triggered two months ago when lawmakers rejected the minority Socialist government’s spending bill and the country’s president dissolved parliament.
The centre-left Socialists and their main rivals, the centre-right Social Democratic Party, were in a tight race, opinion polls suggested.
Follow the action live in our blog below
Here's are the key points
- Polls close at 20:00 CET
- The outgoing Socialist Party is once more expected to come out on top but with a slim lead;
- This means it will once more likely need the support of other left-wing parties to govern;
- The far-right Chega! (Enough!) party is expected to see its support soar to about 6% from just 1.3% back in 2019.
Need a refresher on why these elections are taking place?
Mid-day turnout higher than in 2019
What the Social Democrats have pledged
The centre-right party is promising income tax cuts and more help for private companies, cutting corporate tax from the current 21% to 17% by 2024.
What the Socialists have pledged
The centre-left party has promised to increase the minimum monthly wage, earned by more than 800,000 people, to €900 euros by 2026. It is currently €705 euros.
The Socialists also want to “start a national conversation” about working four days a week instead of five.