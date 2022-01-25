Specialists from the Bolivian Ministry of Environment released a condor back into the the wild in the Andean region of the country on Monday.
The young Andean condor, which was about five years old, was found sick in the Huancapampa community last November.
Authorities said that after months of recovery, the bird could be released into the wild where it will be monitored.
The Andean condor is a distinct bird of the Andean region and is protected by some South American countries.
It is one of the largest birds capable of flying in the world.
More No Comment
In Reunion Island, sea turtles equipped with beacons to help meteorologists
Unique icebreaker cruise crosses through frozen Baltic Sea
Impressive performances from skiers as the Freeride Tour season begins in Spain
Severe weather front hits Greece and Turkey
Protesters attack video team filming Belgian march against vaccinations and COVID-19 restrictions
In Turkey, long-awaited snow covers Istanbul
Ice maze provides winter fun for Minnesotans
Thousands in Vietnam mourn Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West
Peru: cleaning crews work to remove oil from beaches
Clashes break out in Burkina Faso capital as banned demo goes ahead
Ukraine demo calls for de-escalation of tension
Tourists in Machu Picchu evacuate flooded town
Joint effort in Peru to save stricken sea birds after oil spill
Yemen's rebels hold protest against Saudi-led coalition strikes
Environment activists protest 'ultra-polluting' private jets