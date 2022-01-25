Specialists from the Bolivian Ministry of Environment released a condor back into the the wild in the Andean region of the country on Monday.

The young Andean condor, which was about five years old, was found sick in the Huancapampa community last November.

Authorities said that after months of recovery, the bird could be released into the wild where it will be monitored.

The Andean condor is a distinct bird of the Andean region and is protected by some South American countries.

It is one of the largest birds capable of flying in the world.