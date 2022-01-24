Tents collapse under the snow at a camp for internally displaced people as a heavy storm hit the city of Azaz, in the northern countryside of Aleppo, controlled by Turkey and its Syrian proxies.
More No Comment
Severe weather front hits Greece and Turkey
In Turkey, long-awaited snow covers Istanbul
Ice maze provides winter fun for Minnesotans
Thousands in Vietnam mourn Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West
Peru: cleaning crews work to remove oil from beaches
Clashes break out in Burkina Faso capital as banned demo goes ahead
Ukraine demo calls for de-escalation of tension
Tourists in Machu Picchu evacuate flooded town
Joint effort in Peru to save stricken sea birds after oil spill
Yemen's rebels hold protest against Saudi-led coalition strikes
Environment activists protest 'ultra-polluting' private jets
Swarms of drones illuminate the skies
Submerged Roman city in Italy reveals ancient Roman mosaics
Pristine rare coral reef discovered in South Pacific
Funeral held for India's tiger 'supermum' Collarwali