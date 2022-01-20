Here in the waters of the Gulf of Pozzuoli, just a few kilometres from Naples, a small wave of the hand reveals precious, ancient Roman mosaics.
Divers, snorkelers, and tourists visit all year round - to travel back in time and swim through ancient streets, past mosaics, statues, columns, and the remains of what was once a seaside resort for wealthy Romans.
Now the only residents are fish and seahorses, but until the end of the third century A.D., the Roman town of Baia was a playground frequented by senators, wealthy Roman citizens, and emperors.
