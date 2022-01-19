The 2020 Games were sports radio reporter Olivier Pron's third Olympics, but his experiences in Tokyo both trackside and exploring the city nevertheless made a lasting impression.

The journalist, who was representing French state radio station RFI on the ground, said the city of Tokyo "showed that even during a pandemic, you can still organise the (Olympic) Games."

The judo stood out in his mind as a key event due to its cultural roots in Japan and it was held at the Budokan arena, which is steeped in history when it comes to martial arts.

And the huge stadium where boxing was held - Kokugikan Arena - which is classically used for sumo tournaments and dominates the sumo-obsessed neighbourhood of Ryogoku, was an exciting addition to his itinerary.

Finally, Pron says the area of Shibuya, a major commercial and financial centre with a sky observation tower, was his favourite area to visit after he had complied with mandatory COVID travel restrictions.