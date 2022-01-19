Dozens of Dutch museums, concert halls and theatres are taking part in a unique 'Hair Salon' event today.
The culture and entertainment sector is protesting against the current COVID measures.
Shops, gyms, hairdressers, etc. are allowed to receive customers again, but museums and theatres are still closed.
By posing as a hairdresser or a gym, the sector wants to draw attention to its predicament.
The famous Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has also been transformed into a hairdressing and beauty salon.
More No Comment
Kiev residents bathe in Dnieper River to mark Epiphany
Hokkaido town tests ice carousel in frozen lake
Syria: Snowstorm hits displaced people in Afrin.
Desperate Afghans queue for free bread
Roberta Metsola elected EP president
Tonga's eruption waves cause oil spill in Peru
Ex-leader Poroshenko arrives in Ukraine to face charges
Thousands attend Indian bull-taming festival amid Covid surge
Canal boat gives away free flowers to mark start of tulip season
Djokovic arrives in Belgrade, walks through airport
Horses run through fire at Spanish festival
Hundreds take part in 'Kill the Bill' protest in London
Hundreds protest against potential lithium mining in Serbia
Thieves loot goods trains in Los Angeles with impunity
British soldiers jump into the icy water in Estonia.