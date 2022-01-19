Dozens of Dutch museums, concert halls and theatres are taking part in a unique 'Hair Salon' event today.

The culture and entertainment sector is protesting against the current COVID measures.

Shops, gyms, hairdressers, etc. are allowed to receive customers again, but museums and theatres are still closed.

By posing as a hairdresser or a gym, the sector wants to draw attention to its predicament.

The famous Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has also been transformed into a hairdressing and beauty salon.