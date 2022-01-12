Snowstorms hit Japan`s northern Hokkaido and northeastern region of Tohoku

The Japan Meteorological Agency says the wintry pressure patterns caused by the two low-pressure systems -- one in the Sea of Japan and the other near Hokkaido -- are bringing heavy snow in northern Japan, Hokuriku and the central region of Tokai.
Canadians take icy bath in Toronto lake
Israeli researchers claim to teach goldfish to drive a vehicle
Croatia police display drugs seized in two raids
Beninese pray to Voodoo's sea goddess of fertility and beauty
MEPs hold minute's silence to honour David Sassoli
More than 100 houses razed in fire in Chile
Tennis star Novak Djokovic was back on the tennis court in Melbourne
Fire guts shelters in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Bulgarian Pomaks keep traditional wedding rite alive
Life in Kazakhstan's largest city slowly returns to normal.
Ugandan children back to school and vaccine in Nepal
Australia police use pepper spray to disperse Djokovic supporters
19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire
Djokovic fans celebrate outside lawyer's office
Tourists question blizzard tragedy in scenic Pakistan town