Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 11th – Midday edition Updated: 11/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Kazakhstan: President appoints new PM as Russia-led troops to withdraw
Watch the moment this pilot is rescued from high speed train crash
David Sassoli: Ursula von der Leyen leads tributes to European Parliament President
Faces of war: public portrait gallery of conflict casualties taken down by Taliban
'Bring your own booze!': Boris Johnson faces new claims his office held party during lockdown
US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient in medical first
David Sassoli: European Parliament President dies at 65 after period of poor health
Fire guts shelters in Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Bulgarian Pomaks keep traditional wedding rite alive
Security talks with US ‘difficult’ but ‘concrete’, says Russian deputy MFA Ryabkov