The former head of Denmark's military intelligence service Lars Findsen has been held in custody on suspicion of leaking highly classified information.

Findsen was suspended last year after leading the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) from 2015 to 2020.

He was one of the four current or former employees at Denmark's two intelligence agencies arrested in December.

On Monday, the Copenhagen District Court lifted a media ban on identifying Findsen as one of the suspects.

Findsen has been remanded in custody for one month after being arrested and has denied the allegations.

Precise details about the alleged leak of highly classified information are yet to be revealed by Danish authorities.

The scandal concerns the FE -- responsible for defending Denmark against external threats -- as well as the domestic Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET).

Findsen was also in charge of PET from 2002 to 2007 before becoming head of the FE.

He stepped down from the intelligence service after he was accused of illegal spying on Danish citizens, although he was recently cleared by a commission.

The 52-year-old reportedly faces up to 12 years in prison if found guilty of disclosing "highly classified information".