Girl dies, eight injured in bouncy castle accident in eastern Spain

An eight-year-old girl has died after strong winds blew a bouncy castle several metres into the air during a fair in eastern Spain.

Eight other children were also injured, including one seriously, according to local authorities.

The town hall of Mislata has declared a period of official mourning until Friday and said all remaining Christmas festivities would be cancelled.

The local fair had been taking place on Tuesday in Mislata, a town that borders the city of Valencia on Spain's eastern coast.

"There are no words, this is a real tragedy," the mayor of the town, Carlos Bielsa, said on Twitter.

Spanish police have opened an investigation to determine whether the bouncy castle complied with safety standards.

Last month, six children died on Australia’s island state of Tasmania after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.