Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | January 3rd – Morning edition Updated: 03/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Sudanese pro-democracy protesters brave tear gas during rally in Khartoum
Lithuania pays migrants €1,000 to return to Iraq
Wildfire evacuated resident returns to burned down home
Swimming group holds annual New Year's day plunge in Boston
Fire burns Parliament building in Cape Town
Thousands gather to oppose Dutch virus measures despite ban
A warm start to the year in Europe brings people on to terraces and beaches
Russian town swaps New Year champagne for running
Fire 'under control' after it ravaged South Africa's historic Parliament complex
Swimmers near Lisbon brave traditional new year's sea dip