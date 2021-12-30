The coffin of Desmond Tutu arrives at St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town. His remains will lie in state to allow mourners to pay their last respects.
A memorial service was held in Johannesburg's St. Mary's Cathedral.
Tutu, whose fearless campaign helped end South Africa's brutal apartheid regime and brought democracy to the country, died Sunday at age 90.
His official state funeral will be held on Jan. 1, 2022.
More No Comment
Sudanese brave lockdown to keep up anti-coup protests
Fire damages Australia's Old Parliament House
Dutch zoo celebrates birth of 'vulnerable' manatee
Aleppo bathhouse boom as Syria crisis turns showers cold
Russia's Putin and Belarus' Lukashenko play hockey after talks
Immersion in the world of fairytales in Hans Christian Andersen museum
Animals at Berlin zoo snack on Christmas trees
Vigil in Soweto, bells toll at Cape Town cathedral
Cuban youth take refuge in Abakua religion
New Yorkers say goodbye to their worst 2021 memories
Afghan women protest against killing of former troops, call for rights
Brazil's Santa Claus school ends another Christmas season
Hardened lava removed from La Laguna Cross on La Palma Island
Devastating floods after two dams break in Brazil
Flowers at Cape Town cathedral in memory of Tutu