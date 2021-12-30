The coffin of Desmond Tutu arrives at St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town. His remains will lie in state to allow mourners to pay their last respects.

A memorial service was held in Johannesburg's St. Mary's Cathedral.

Tutu, whose fearless campaign helped end South Africa's brutal apartheid regime and brought democracy to the country, died Sunday at age 90.

His official state funeral will be held on Jan. 1, 2022.